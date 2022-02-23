$4.92 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will announce $4.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.33 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of PHAS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.79.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.