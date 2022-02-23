$4.92 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will announce $4.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.33 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.