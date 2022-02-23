4,637 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

