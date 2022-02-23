48,900 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

