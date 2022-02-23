$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.23 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 2,649,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,376. Aflac has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

