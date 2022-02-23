$7.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.75 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $32.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.81 billion to $35.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $30.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $381,254,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Nutrien by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Nutrien by 329.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

