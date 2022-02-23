823 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.39.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

