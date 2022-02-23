84,898 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 361.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HPQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 50,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,005,166. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

