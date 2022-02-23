909,791 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 909,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,836,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.37% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

