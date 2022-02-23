947 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLXS stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.