9,529 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.