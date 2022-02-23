$973.68 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $973.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Terex reported sales of $864.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE:TEX opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $48,781,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

