AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

