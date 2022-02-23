AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.
About AB SKF (publ)
SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.