Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 129,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.44. 165,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,039. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

