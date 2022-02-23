Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

