Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.22. The stock has a market cap of C$636.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42.
About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)
