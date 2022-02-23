ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 745,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,082,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

