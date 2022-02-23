Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will report $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,735,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 741,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

