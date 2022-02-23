Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.51% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

