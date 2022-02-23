Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

