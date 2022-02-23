ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.24. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 29,773 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.