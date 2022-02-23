Advisor Resource Council Boosts Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1,203.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Trex were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.