Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,525 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,267,000 after purchasing an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

