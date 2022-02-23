Advisor Resource Council Sells 4,814 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after buying an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,212,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

