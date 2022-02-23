AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 77.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AECOM by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

