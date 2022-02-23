Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.68.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.