Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $187.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

A traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $133.22. 27,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

