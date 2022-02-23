Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 10119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

