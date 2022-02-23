Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

