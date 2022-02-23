Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

TSE:AC opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

