AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.93

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.93 and traded as low as C$34.00. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$34.27, with a volume of 83,255 shares trading hands.

BOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.67.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.91. The stock has a market cap of C$925.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.