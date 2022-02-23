AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.42) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.05) to GBX 435 ($5.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 413 ($5.62).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 307.69 ($4.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.46).

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,352,281.76). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,844.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 263,178 shares of company stock worth $99,478,440.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.