Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Daily Journal Corp

Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 27.7% of Daily Journal Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Daily Journal Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

BABA traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 693,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540,393. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $254.90. The stock has a market cap of $302.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average is $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.