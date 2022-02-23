Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $268.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $267.40 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 800,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

