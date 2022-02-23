Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of ALIM stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
