Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.