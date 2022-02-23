Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $29.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.01 on Friday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

