Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will report $700.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $694.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,411. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

