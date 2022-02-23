AllSafe Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $87,977.60 and approximately $27.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 16% against the dollar.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

