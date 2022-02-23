Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.95.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

