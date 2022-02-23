ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

