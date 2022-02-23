Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.580 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

AYX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. 20,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

