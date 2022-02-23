Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,188.27.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,003.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,180.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,327.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.