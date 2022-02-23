Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 642,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,235,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

