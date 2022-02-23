Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. 281,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,511,380. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.