Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

LRCX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

