Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.230-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.45 EPS.

AMED traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.90. 369,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,819. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.72. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $292.97.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

