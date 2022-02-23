Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.60.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ AMED traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.90. 369,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.