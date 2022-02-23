Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 2,271 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $74,466.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMTB stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

