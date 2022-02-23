America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATAX opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $7.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 10,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

