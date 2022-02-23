American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. 841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

