American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. 841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.