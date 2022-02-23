American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. American National Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American National Group worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American National Group by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.85. 364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,809. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.67.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

